Barking Road Runners score well in virtual 5k handicap series
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners scored their best results to date in race number four of seven in the virtual handicap 5k series.
The club had 27 members submit a time this week where Dennis Spencer-Perkins finished in first place once again with a time one minute and five seconds inside his handicap.
Sophie Wotton was second, 58 seconds inside her handicap, and Ken Summerfield finished third some 55 seconds inside his handicap, with a further nine runners also bettering their handicap times.
Charlotte Owen (382 points) has returned to top spot in the overall series after previous leader Martin Brooks (380) slipped back into second place with Belinda Riches (354) moving up to third.
With three races still to go there is plenty of time for change in the order of merit.
You may also want to watch:
The fifth race in the series will take place in two weeks time.
Most Read
- 1 Covid - A Year On: Volunteers on playing their part in vaccination effort
- 2 Call for community to get involved in Becontree centenary celebrations
- 3 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
- 4 Barking will return to competitive action in Len Cordell Memorial Cup
- 5 Woman dies after fire at Marks Gate tower block
- 6 UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking
- 7 Dagenham film studios backer set to open second site in Barking
- 8 Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
- 9 Barking and Dagenham residents talk a year of Covid in new survey
- 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car