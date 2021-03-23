Barking Road Runners score well in virtual 5k handicap series

Published: 10:00 AM March 23, 2021

Third placed Belinda Riches and handily placed Martin Page - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners scored their best results to date in race number four of seven in the virtual handicap 5k series.

The club had 27 members submit a time this week where Dennis Spencer-Perkins finished in first place once again with a time one minute and five seconds inside his handicap.

Sophie Wotton was second, 58 seconds inside her handicap, and Ken Summerfield finished third some 55 seconds inside his handicap, with a further nine runners also bettering their handicap times.

Charlotte Owen (382 points) has returned to top spot in the overall series after previous leader Martin Brooks (380) slipped back into second place with Belinda Riches (354) moving up to third.

HC 04 winner Dennis Spencer-Perkins - Credit: Barking Road Runners

With three races still to go there is plenty of time for change in the order of merit.

The fifth race in the series will take place in two weeks time.