News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners score well in virtual 5k handicap series

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM March 23, 2021   
Third placed Belinda Riches and handily placed Martin Page

Third placed Belinda Riches and handily placed Martin Page - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners scored their best results to date in race number four of seven in the virtual handicap 5k series.

The club had 27 members submit a time this week where Dennis Spencer-Perkins finished in first place once again with a time one minute and five seconds inside his handicap.

Sophie Wotton was second, 58 seconds inside her handicap, and Ken Summerfield finished third some 55 seconds inside his handicap, with a further nine runners also bettering their handicap times. 

Charlotte Owen (382 points) has returned to top spot in the overall series after previous leader Martin Brooks (380) slipped back into second place with Belinda Riches (354) moving up to third.

HC 04 winner Dennis Spencer-Perkins

HC 04 winner Dennis Spencer-Perkins - Credit: Barking Road Runners

With three races still to go there is plenty of time for change in the order of merit.

You may also want to watch:

The fifth race in the series will take place in two weeks time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid - A Year On: Volunteers on playing their part in vaccination effort
  2. 2 Call for community to get involved in Becontree centenary celebrations
  3. 3 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
  1. 4 Barking will return to competitive action in Len Cordell Memorial Cup
  2. 5 Woman dies after fire at Marks Gate tower block
  3. 6 UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking
  4. 7 Dagenham film studios backer set to open second site in Barking
  5. 8 Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
  6. 9 Barking and Dagenham residents talk a year of Covid in new survey
  7. 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
Athletics
Running

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site

Housing

More than 1,500 'affordable' homes planned at former Ford Stamping Plant

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Fish Centre in Station Parade.

Coronavirus

Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hulse Avenue road sign, Barking

Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Barking

London Fire Brigade

Unattended candles cause house fire in Barking

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus