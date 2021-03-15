Barking Road Runners tackle age grading time trial

Published: 2:00 PM March 15, 2021

Barking Road Runners Martin Page finished first in the age grading time trial - Credit: Barking Road Runners

It was something different for Barking Roadrunners this week in the form of a five-mile age graded time trial.

Age grading allows older athletes to compete against their younger counterparts.

The grading works by taking your time and working out its percentage of the world record for your age and gender. This is then used to give an age adjusted time for the time trial.

The club had 27 members compete. Two - Jack Nixon and Joe Stacey - completed their five-mile efforts in under 30 minutes.

First place with an age graded adjusted time of 26:09 was Martin Page followed by Jack Nixon with an adjusted time of 27:54 in second place and Ron Vialls, who narrowly edged out Joe Stacey, finishing third with an adjusted time of 29:34.

The first lady finisher was Debbie Coyle with an adjusted time of 30:59.