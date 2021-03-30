News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Road Runners tackle a new virtual racing event

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM March 30, 2021   
First and second place Martin Page and Belinda Riches in latest Barking Road Runners virtual event

First and second place Martin Page and Belinda Riches in latest Barking Road Runners virtual event

Barking Road Runners competed in a new virtual event this week which was to see how far members could run in 30 minutes, following the success of the hour challenge.

In the case of Martin Page it was a very impressive 4.54 miles - not bad for a 60+ veteran according to the club. 

Belinda Riches and Ron Vialls continued their rivalry with Belinda edging out Ron this time round with 3.96 miles to Ron’s 3.91 miles. 

Third place went to Ron Vialls in the latest Barking Road Runners virtual event

Third place went to Ron Vialls in the latest Barking Road Runners virtual event

Fourth and fifth place were filled by Trevor Cooper and Nehal Patel with 3.80 and 3.70 miles respectively.

Next came Gary Harford (3.41) and second-placed woman Joyce Golder (3.36), while Trevor Parkin who entered his first virtual race for BRR managed 2 miles.  

Trevor Parkin who entered his first virtual race for BRR managed 2 miles.  

Trevor Parkin who entered his first virtual race for BRR managed 2 miles.

Next week sees round five of the virtual Handicap series which is now entering its final interesting stages.

Running

