Barking Road Runners tackle a new virtual racing event
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners competed in a new virtual event this week which was to see how far members could run in 30 minutes, following the success of the hour challenge.
In the case of Martin Page it was a very impressive 4.54 miles - not bad for a 60+ veteran according to the club.
Belinda Riches and Ron Vialls continued their rivalry with Belinda edging out Ron this time round with 3.96 miles to Ron’s 3.91 miles.
Fourth and fifth place were filled by Trevor Cooper and Nehal Patel with 3.80 and 3.70 miles respectively.
Next came Gary Harford (3.41) and second-placed woman Joyce Golder (3.36), while Trevor Parkin who entered his first virtual race for BRR managed 2 miles.
Next week sees round five of the virtual Handicap series which is now entering its final interesting stages.
