Barking Road Runners beat marks in latest handicap rae
Barking Road Runners held their third virtual 5k handicap race between March 1-6, with 31 members taking part.
Runners had to submit a 5k or 3.1-mile time and of those who entered no fewer than 18 managed to better their handicap times.
Dennis Spencer-Perkins took first place ahead of Ken Summerfield and Debbie Coyle, who is third in the overall standings on 280 points.
Martin Brooks is the series leader on 290 points, with previous leader Charlotte Owen dropping down to second place on 288.
But with four races still to go and the best five results to count towards each runners' total there is still plenty of time for things to change at the top of the standings.
Members will be hoping to return to normal racing in the not too distant future as the UK comes out of lockdown, with some outdoor grassroots sports such as golf and tennis allowed from March 29.
