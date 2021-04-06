Women lead the way for Barking Road Runners
- Credit: BRR
Barking Road Runners held race five in their virtual handicap series, with 30 members submitting times and 13 beating their times.
The top three places went to women, with Vicki Groves claiming her second win of the series ahead of Sophie Wotton and Belinda Riches.
Martin Brooks was fourth, as James Lowndes finished fifth, and Brooks climbed back above Charlotte Owen at the top of the standings with 477 points.
Riches (452) and Ron Vialls (439) complete the top four, but things could change significantly after race six in two weeks time as runners can drop their worst time, with only the best five to count.
The club reopened its track last week with a timed mile event and Joe Stacey clocked a personal best of 5.07 to finish well clear of Owen Wainhouse (5.55).
Owen (6.42) was the fastest woman on the night, with several runners recording personal bests.
Cristina Cooper was first female at the live Bridge Duathlon race at Gravesend Cyclopark after clocking 2:16.21 for the two runs and bike ride.
