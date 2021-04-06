News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Women lead the way for Barking Road Runners

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM April 6, 2021   
Barking Road Runners Cristina Cooper was first female at the Bridge Duathlon at Gravesend Cyclopark

Barking Road Runners Cristina Cooper was first female at the Bridge Duathlon in Gravesend

Barking Road Runners held race five in their virtual handicap series, with 30 members submitting times and 13 beating their times.

The top three places went to women, with Vicki Groves claiming her second win of the series ahead of Sophie Wotton and Belinda Riches.

Martin Brooks was fourth, as James Lowndes finished fifth, and Brooks climbed back above Charlotte Owen at the top of the standings with 477 points.

Martin Brooks is back on top of the Barking Road Runners virtual handicap series

Martin Brooks is back on top of the Barking Road Runners virtual handicap series

Riches (452) and Ron Vialls (439) complete the top four, but things could change significantly after race six in two weeks time as runners can drop their worst time, with only the best five to count.

The club reopened its track last week with a timed mile event and Joe Stacey clocked a personal best of 5.07 to finish well clear of Owen Wainhouse (5.55).

Barking Road Runners Joe Stacey set a personal best for the mile

Barking Road Runners Joe Stacey set a personal best for the mile

Owen (6.42) was the fastest woman on the night, with several runners recording personal bests.

Cristina Cooper was first female at the live Bridge Duathlon race at Gravesend Cyclopark after clocking 2:16.21 for the two runs and bike ride.

