Barking Roadrunners compete in Chingford League Race 3

Published: 1:33 PM October 25, 2021

Barking Roadrunners took part in the 5k Chingford League Race 3 held at the Lee Valley VeloPark. - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Barking Road Runners competed in the Chingford League race three with hope of continuing their positive start to the season.

The race took place last Wednesday at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford.

Barking were able to put out a strong men's team consisting of 12 runners.

In terms of the main team, Jack Nixon finished third - out of a total of 221 runners - with an excellent time of 16.10.

Jack Nixon finished 3rd in the men's race with an impressive time of 16m10s. - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

He was well backed up by Joe Stacey (17.34), Paul Withyman (19.00), Adrian Davison (21.53), Shuhel Khan (22.18) and Jon George (22.20).

The B team included Daniel Plawiak (24.56), Jason Li (26.25), Andrew Gwilliam (27.07), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (30.35), Rob Courtier (31.32) and Les Jay (34.00).

A couple of late withdrawals meant the ladies team only had three runners on the night and Rosie Fforde (23.54) was the first finisher, ahead of Isobel Pinedo Borobio (28.07) and Alison Fryatt (31.23).

Elsewhere, Nehal Patel achieved his four-hour aim by finishing the Newport Marathon in 3:59.13.