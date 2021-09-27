News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Roadrunners impress in final Elvis series race

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:42 PM September 27, 2021   
Barking Roadrunners at Elvis series race in Valentine's Park

Barking Roadrunners at Elvis series race in Valentines Park - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners (BRR) impressed in the final round of the East London Fives Interclub Series (Elvis) at Valentines Park in Ilford.

Adrian Davison (21:50) was the first male finisher for BRR in 21 minutes, 50 seconds and finished second in his category in the event, a 5km race hosted by East London Runners.

Rosie Fforde was the first female finisher for BRR with a time of 23:18.  

Paul Withyman took part in the New Forest Marathon finishing in a personal best marathon time of 3:24:38.

Nehal Patel and Nabeel Akram competed in the Hackney Half Marathon finishing in 1:54:36 and 2:40:04. 

Alison Fryatt (31:21) ran in the Hackney Moves 5km while Ken Summerfield took part in the Windsor Half Marathon finishing the course in a time of 3:22:55.

Trevor Cooper finished third male in his category at the Hever Castle triathlon in the sprint plus event. 
 

