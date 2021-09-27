Barking Roadrunners impress in final Elvis series race
Barking Roadrunners (BRR) impressed in the final round of the East London Fives Interclub Series (Elvis) at Valentines Park in Ilford.
Adrian Davison (21:50) was the first male finisher for BRR in 21 minutes, 50 seconds and finished second in his category in the event, a 5km race hosted by East London Runners.
Rosie Fforde was the first female finisher for BRR with a time of 23:18.
Paul Withyman took part in the New Forest Marathon finishing in a personal best marathon time of 3:24:38.
Nehal Patel and Nabeel Akram competed in the Hackney Half Marathon finishing in 1:54:36 and 2:40:04.
Alison Fryatt (31:21) ran in the Hackney Moves 5km while Ken Summerfield took part in the Windsor Half Marathon finishing the course in a time of 3:22:55.
Trevor Cooper finished third male in his category at the Hever Castle triathlon in the sprint plus event.
