Barking's Allen aiming for successful badminton career

Rosie Allen (right) with Martin Lawrence (left) and Sajan Senthuran (pic Martin Lawrence) Archant

If Barking's Rosemary Allen trains anywhere near as hard as she studies, she's certainly in for a successful badminton career.

The 21-year-old talent recently completed a degree in Statistics at University College London, dextrously juggling her education and sporting ventures that has now seen her graduate and also competing at this week's Scottish Open in Glasgow.

And despite her qualifying-round defeat to the formidable Wen Chi Hsu, the multi-talented young star says she's determined to continue playing high-level badminton alongside side her promising - and potentially lucrative - career.

"I'm now taking a gap year and playing and coaching full-time, and am just trying to get in as much badminton as I can," she said.

"After my gap year I want to use my degree to go into data analysis - I still want to play badminton, and at the moment I'm just focussing on badminton and my coaching.

"University was hard. It was good, but I'm glad I got it over with and can now go onto the next bit of my life, which I'm looking forward to.

"Balancing badminton and my degree was challenging, particularly in my last year - I didn't play many tournaments around my final exam period, but you get used to it because I'd been doing it for quite a while."

Badminton runs deep in Allen's DNA, taking up the sport as a nine-year-old and falling in love with holding a racket as soon as it was first handed to her.

And that passion for life on the courts still remains so conspicuous today, as the intelligent player targets an impressive long-term career in the sport.

"If my body lets me I just want to play until the day I die - I just love it," she added.

"I definitely want to continue playing when I do get a full-time job - I couldn't imagine not playing as I'd just be bored, and I hope to be one of those people still playing at the age of 80!

"The Olympics are a bit too ambitious for me - I'm not looking for that and I just want to be one of the best in England."

