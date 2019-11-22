Search

Advanced search

Barking's Allen aiming for successful badminton career

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 November 2019

Rosie Allen (right) with Martin Lawrence (left) and Sajan Senthuran (pic Martin Lawrence)

Rosie Allen (right) with Martin Lawrence (left) and Sajan Senthuran (pic Martin Lawrence)

Archant

If Barking's Rosemary Allen trains anywhere near as hard as she studies, she's certainly in for a successful badminton career.

The 21-year-old talent recently completed a degree in Statistics at University College London, dextrously juggling her education and sporting ventures that has now seen her graduate and also competing at this week's Scottish Open in Glasgow.

And despite her qualifying-round defeat to the formidable Wen Chi Hsu, the multi-talented young star says she's determined to continue playing high-level badminton alongside side her promising - and potentially lucrative - career.

"I'm now taking a gap year and playing and coaching full-time, and am just trying to get in as much badminton as I can," she said.

"After my gap year I want to use my degree to go into data analysis - I still want to play badminton, and at the moment I'm just focussing on badminton and my coaching.

"University was hard. It was good, but I'm glad I got it over with and can now go onto the next bit of my life, which I'm looking forward to.

You may also want to watch:

"Balancing badminton and my degree was challenging, particularly in my last year - I didn't play many tournaments around my final exam period, but you get used to it because I'd been doing it for quite a while."

Badminton runs deep in Allen's DNA, taking up the sport as a nine-year-old and falling in love with holding a racket as soon as it was first handed to her.

And that passion for life on the courts still remains so conspicuous today, as the intelligent player targets an impressive long-term career in the sport.

"If my body lets me I just want to play until the day I die - I just love it," she added.

"I definitely want to continue playing when I do get a full-time job - I couldn't imagine not playing as I'd just be bored, and I hope to be one of those people still playing at the age of 80!

"The Olympics are a bit too ambitious for me - I'm not looking for that and I just want to be one of the best in England."

*The Scottish Open Badminton Championships is being staged at the Emirates Arena by Badminton Scotland with support from Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, and Yonex.

Full results are at www.tournamentsoftware.com, and tickets are on sale at www.badmintonscotland.org.uk/scottish-open/tickets.

Most Read

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don’t attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Most Read

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don’t attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking’s Allen aiming for successful badminton career

Rosie Allen (right) with Martin Lawrence (left) and Sajan Senthuran (pic Martin Lawrence)

New Spurs boss Mourinho is not ‘enemy’ says West Ham’s Pellegrini ahead of big derby

West Ham United's Michail Antonio

East London Football Podcast: West Ham face Mourinho’s Spurs, O’s seek a new boss, and Daggers find form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as West Ham United celebrate their third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking focusing on the long term future of club reveals captain Forde after fan mail

Action from the match between East London and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers boss Taylor hoping new signings will impress

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge collides with Mitch Walker of Aldershot Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists