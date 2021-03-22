Barking will return to competitive action in Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Published: 12:44 PM March 22, 2021

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Barking will return to competitive football next month after agreeing to take part in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup alongside a number of Essex Senior League and Thurlow Nunn Division One South teams.

The Blues will be in a group with Hackney Wick, Frenford and West Essex in the newly-formed competition dedicated to former Redbridge secretary Len Cordell who sadly passed away recently.

Justin Gardner’s men are due to play their first fixture against Frenford on Saturday, April 10 with a fixture against Hackney Wick the following weekend.

They then face former tenants West Essex on Saturday, April 24 - with all of the games being played behind closed doors and live streamed with no fans allowed to attend sporting events until at least May, 17 as it stands.

Isthmian League Barking should be favourites to progress into the next round where they will then come up against teams from different groups in the latter stages of the competition.