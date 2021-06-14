Barking sign former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald

Published: 8:14 AM June 14, 2021

Barking have showed their intentions for the upcoming 2021/22 season by capturing the signatures of former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald.

Omozusi, who as a youth represented England from under-16 through to under-19, has quite a pedigree.

Elliot Omozusi of Leyton Orient tussles with Chris Humphrey of Preston. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO

He came through the youth ranks at Fulham, and played for the Cottagers in the Premier League, also spending some time on loan with Norwich City and Charlton Athletic before signing on permanently with Leyton Orient, where he made more than 100 appearances.

It was then stints at Cambridge United and Chelmsford City since for the 32-year-old.

Experienced striker MacDonald also joins the Blues following a successful career that has seen him play for the likes of Orient, MK Dons and Boreham Wood among many other clubs.

The 40-year-old has bounced between the Football League and non-league football throughout his career - more recently impressing for the likes of Cray Wanderers, VCD Athletic and Glebe.

Orient's Charlie MacDonald opens the scoring against Bournemouth (Simon O'Connor) - Credit: Archant

Barking also pulled off something of a transfer coup with the signing of Cray Wanderers legend Jay Leader last week.

Leader started his career with Dagenham & Redbridge, before becoming a fans favourite at Aveley.

The defender then moved on to play for Grays Athletic, before leaving the club - paying his release fee out of his own pocket - to join Wands at the start of 2016.

He became something of a legend at Cray, remaining for more than five years where he 170 appearances.

Max Bradford, Jack Hayes, Albie Sheehan-Cozens and Junior Dadson have all left the club as the Blues look to rebuild the squad.

Barking have also released their pre-season fixtures where they are set to host Cheshunt, US Portsmouth, Clapton CFC, Fisher and Burgess Hill Town in July while also travelling to Walton Casuals, Wingate & Finchley, Corinthians FC and VCD Athletic.

It is then a trip away to league rivals Brentwood Town on Saturday, August 7 to round off pre-season.