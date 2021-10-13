Barking look to get back amongst the front-runners in the league

Published: 8:00 AM October 13, 2021

Barking will be looking to get back among the front-runners in the Isthmian North with a good run of form.

The Blues will make the short trip away to Basildon United on Saturday after they were also due to host Canvey Island last night (Tuesday) on the back of FA Trophy heartbreak.

Manager Justin Gardner and his side suffered a 2-0 defeat and missed a penalty away to Heybridge Swifts in their second qualifying round tie.

Barking's Louis Dillon delivers a cross against Heybridge Swifts - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Swifts Dylan Logan broke the deadlock after thirty two minutes when his shot was deflected into the back of the net at Scraley Road Stadium.

Kieran Jones then missed from the spot as Barking had a good chance to get themselves back into the tie in the 59th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Lionel Ainsworth hit the post from range but Fennell was there to follow up for his fifth of the season and make it 2-0 with 13 minutes left to play.