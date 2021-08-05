News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham boss pleased with manner of goals as they were crowned Borough champions

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM August 5, 2021   
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Red

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon pleased with the manner in which his side are scoring goals as they were crowned Borough champions with a 4-1 win over Barking. 

Goals from Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and trialist duo Aaron Blair and Ibby Akanbi sealed the win for Daryl McMahon’s men.  

“I’m very pleased, it was great to get the win again, I thought we played some really good football and it was more minutes for the players,” McMahon said. “We probably could have had a few goals to be fair, their goalkeeper (James Shaw) was excellent. 

“The selflessness for the goals, there has been a lot of players that could have shot, but have squared for people to tap it in. The team goals have been excellent and it’s great that we’ve got so many players in the box trying to score goals.” 

The boss was keep to praise young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic despite the Blues scoring an early goal through experienced forward Charlie MacDonald. 

You may also want to watch:

“I thought it was a brilliant save from Josh and we didn’t back him up in terms of following the shot in, they did and we didn’t, which is unlike us to be fair. 

“I thought Josh was really good tonight. He made a few really good saves, he was very composed, and spoke really well. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New developments approved in Barking and Dagenham so far this year
  2. 2 Dagenham mum vows more acts of crochet kindness despite missing postbox toppers
  3. 3 Marvel movie blockbuster Black Widow filmed in Dagenham
  1. 4 Barking father's car stolen from driveway
  2. 5 Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  3. 6 Watchdog upholds 90pc of complaints against council, figures show
  4. 7 Dagenham pastry chef wins patisserie award
  5. 8 Dagenham man sentenced after flying kick at cop during Black Lives Matter demo
  6. 9 Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge 'least active' boroughs in London, study finds
  7. 10 Data reveals house price rises in Olympic boroughs since London 2012

“After the goal we regrouped and defended reasonably well.” 

Dagenham now face a trip away to National League South side Billericay Town on Saturday as they continue their pre-season preparations with the season only just a few weeks away now. 

“I know the manager Wato  (Kevin Watson) and Mark Hughes really well, two top guys, and I'm sure they’ll give us a good game. 

“I think we look hungry, we look fit, we look strong. Still a little while to go yet and I keep saying still lots to sort out but we’re in a good place.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police vehicles and cordon in Wood Lane, Dagenham

Metropolitan Police

Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking Riverside Uber Boat by Thames Clipper Pier CGI

Travel

Work to begin on river bus pier at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire damaged building in Wood Lane, Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Knife Crime

Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon