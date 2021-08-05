Dagenham boss pleased with manner of goals as they were crowned Borough champions

Published: 9:30 AM August 5, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon pleased with the manner in which his side are scoring goals as they were crowned Borough champions with a 4-1 win over Barking.

Goals from Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and trialist duo Aaron Blair and Ibby Akanbi sealed the win for Daryl McMahon’s men.

“I’m very pleased, it was great to get the win again, I thought we played some really good football and it was more minutes for the players,” McMahon said. “We probably could have had a few goals to be fair, their goalkeeper (James Shaw) was excellent.

“The selflessness for the goals, there has been a lot of players that could have shot, but have squared for people to tap it in. The team goals have been excellent and it’s great that we’ve got so many players in the box trying to score goals.”

The boss was keep to praise young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic despite the Blues scoring an early goal through experienced forward Charlie MacDonald.

“I thought it was a brilliant save from Josh and we didn’t back him up in terms of following the shot in, they did and we didn’t, which is unlike us to be fair.

“I thought Josh was really good tonight. He made a few really good saves, he was very composed, and spoke really well.

“After the goal we regrouped and defended reasonably well.”

Dagenham now face a trip away to National League South side Billericay Town on Saturday as they continue their pre-season preparations with the season only just a few weeks away now.

“I know the manager Wato (Kevin Watson) and Mark Hughes really well, two top guys, and I'm sure they’ll give us a good game.

“I think we look hungry, we look fit, we look strong. Still a little while to go yet and I keep saying still lots to sort out but we’re in a good place.”