Dagenham boss pleased with manner of goals as they were crowned Borough champions
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon pleased with the manner in which his side are scoring goals as they were crowned Borough champions with a 4-1 win over Barking.
Goals from Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and trialist duo Aaron Blair and Ibby Akanbi sealed the win for Daryl McMahon’s men.
“I’m very pleased, it was great to get the win again, I thought we played some really good football and it was more minutes for the players,” McMahon said. “We probably could have had a few goals to be fair, their goalkeeper (James Shaw) was excellent.
“The selflessness for the goals, there has been a lot of players that could have shot, but have squared for people to tap it in. The team goals have been excellent and it’s great that we’ve got so many players in the box trying to score goals.”
The boss was keep to praise young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic despite the Blues scoring an early goal through experienced forward Charlie MacDonald.
You may also want to watch:
“I thought it was a brilliant save from Josh and we didn’t back him up in terms of following the shot in, they did and we didn’t, which is unlike us to be fair.
“I thought Josh was really good tonight. He made a few really good saves, he was very composed, and spoke really well.
Most Read
- 1 New developments approved in Barking and Dagenham so far this year
- 2 Dagenham mum vows more acts of crochet kindness despite missing postbox toppers
- 3 Marvel movie blockbuster Black Widow filmed in Dagenham
- 4 Barking father's car stolen from driveway
- 5 Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
- 6 Watchdog upholds 90pc of complaints against council, figures show
- 7 Dagenham pastry chef wins patisserie award
- 8 Dagenham man sentenced after flying kick at cop during Black Lives Matter demo
- 9 Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge 'least active' boroughs in London, study finds
- 10 Data reveals house price rises in Olympic boroughs since London 2012
“After the goal we regrouped and defended reasonably well.”
Dagenham now face a trip away to National League South side Billericay Town on Saturday as they continue their pre-season preparations with the season only just a few weeks away now.
“I know the manager Wato (Kevin Watson) and Mark Hughes really well, two top guys, and I'm sure they’ll give us a good game.
“I think we look hungry, we look fit, we look strong. Still a little while to go yet and I keep saying still lots to sort out but we’re in a good place.”