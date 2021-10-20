Barking eager to get season back on track at home to Dereham Town

Published: 7:00 AM October 20, 2021

Barking will look to get their season back on track when they host Dereham Town this weekend.

The Blues will welcome the Magpies to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday after they were also due to host Witham Town last night (Tuesday evening) following a miserable run of fortunes.

The Witham fixture is the re-arranged match that was abandoned earlier this campaign due to an injury to Barking striker Charlie MacDonald.

Manager Justin Gardner and his side played out a goalless draw with Basildon United in the Isthmian North on Saturday.

The Blues are now winless in the last five games in all competitions after winning all four of their opening four league fixtures.

Barking loan signing Aaron Blair on the ball against Basildon United - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Prior to the match with Basildon, Barking bolstered their squad with the addition of forward Aaron Blair on loan from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Blair featured eight times for Cheshunt on loan earlier this season.