Barking return to action with a trip away to Frenford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM April 6, 2021   
Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking will return to competitive action as they face Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Frenford in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The Blues will make the short trip to The Jack Carter Centre on Saturday as they look to get off to a flyer in the group stages of the newly-formed competition.

The match will be played behind closed doors given the current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and with some restrictions still in place.

Barking will be in a group with Hackney Wick, Frenford and West Essex in the competition dedicated to former Redbridge secretary Len Cordell who sadly passed away recently.

The Isthmian League Blues will be favourites and hoping to progress into the knockout stages of the tournament and if restrictions continue to ease they could allow fans back in before the end of the mini series of games.

