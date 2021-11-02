News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking eager to end winless run at home to in-form Grays Athletic

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM November 2, 2021
Barking forward George Purcell goes for goal

Barking forward George Purcell goes for goal - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking will be eager to put a seven game winless run in the Isthmian North behind them when they host in-form Grays Athletic. 

The Blues will welcome Paul Joynes’ side to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday looking to get their season back on track after an impressive start has since tailed off. 

Manager Justin Gardner and his side head into the clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Coggeshall Town on the weekend. 

Seed Growers forward Sam Bantick bagged his 10th goal of the season to open the scoring before Jayden Gipson made it 2-0. 

The second half started with the visitors in the ascendency, and new signing Sak Hassan got them back into the match on fifty minutes before another former Urchin, George Purcell, drew them level.  

The Seed Growers hadn’t thrown away victory, however, as Jermain Francis scored eight minutes from time to make it 3-2. 

