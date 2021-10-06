Barking turn attentions to FA Trophy after match abandoned through injury

Published: 8:00 AM October 6, 2021

An injury to Barking's Charlie MacDonald saw the club's match with Witham Town abandoned - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking turn their attentions to the FA Trophy as they travel away to league rivals Heybridge Swifts.

The Blues will head to The Aspen Waite Arena on Saturday (October 9) for a second qualifying round tie in the non-league cup competition.

They were also due to face Maldon & Tiptree last night (Tuesday) in a re-arranged Isthmian North fixture.

Fourth place Barking hosted eighth place Witham Town last Saturday, but the match was abandoned midway through the second half due to an injury to Barking forward Charlie MacDonald.

Goals from Olumide Oluwatimelehin and veteran striker MacDonald had given Barking a 2-0 lead before Kahlil Kirwan-Meade and Greg Akpele’s penalty levelled things up at Mayesbrook Park.

You may also want to watch:

But the game was abandoned after 65 minutes when former Leyton Orient striker MacDonald suffered a neck injury, which required an ambulance to be called.

MacDonald said on Twitter: “I would like to thank Ally Maloney (Barking physio), all my team-mates and the staff at Barking.

“Great news, my CT results revealed no fracture. I have severe whiplash and muscle sprains in my neck, back and shoulders.

“Hopefully I won’t be out for too long. Thank you for all your kind messages everyone.”

Barking face a busy schedule with the trophy clash and then a quick turnaround as they also host Canvey Island in the league on Tuesday evening (October 12).

In other news, former Barking youngster Isaac Westendorf is currently on trial at Premier League side Newcastle United.

Former Barking forward Isaac Westendorf is on trial with Newcastle United - Credit: Terry Gilbert

The 19-year-old took a place on the bench for the Tyne-Tees derby match between the Magpies and Middlesbrough in Premier League 2.

Westendorf made his debut with Newcastle 3-0 up in the second half of the clash with their north-east neighbours.

He put the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out due to being out of play in the build up.

Another effort was saved, while a cross which Westendorf looked destined to put away was instead finished by Boro defender Cain Sykes in his own goal.