Barking look to build on strong start as they face Maldon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:53 AM September 14, 2021   
Barking in action against Tilbury in the Isthmian North

Barking in action against Tilbury in the Isthmian North - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking return to Isthmian North action as they look to remain top of the table after enjoying FA Cup success.

The Blues will host one of the title favourites Maldon and Tiptree on Saturday as they look to build on their strong start to the new season.

Manager Justin Gardner and his side bagged a spot in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Monday evening as they won 5-4 on penalties over Aveley.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw as Tom Anderson opened the scoring for the Millers before Charlie Heatley equalised in the replay at Parkside Stadium after drawing 1-1 in the original tie last week.

Barking also sealed a 2-1 win over Tilbury to remain top and unbeaten in the Isthmian North after the opening four matches on Friday evening.

Phil Roberts gave the Dockers an early lead, Barney Williams almost immediately struck back, and eight minutes after the break Kieran Jones confirmed a Blues victory.   



Non-League Football
Barking News

