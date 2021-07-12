Barking continue preparations with Romford victory
Barking sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Isthmian North rivals Romford in their latest pre-season fixture.
The first half was even, although Boro created the better chances, and much of the second half was also even but crucially Barking found the net three times, in the 62nd, 75th and 78th minutes thanks to three trialists.
Barking's first goal was an excellent shot just inside the post that gave substitute keeper Brandon Bullman no chance.
The second came after Steve Carvell's free kick shaved the post with the keeper well beaten, but almost immediately Barking went up the other end and scored.
The third was a bit of a mess, as Bullman played a short pass out to a defender who tried to go long but it ricocheted off an attacker back past the keeper and into the net.
Barking were due to host Clapton CFC last night (Tuesday) as they continue to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
