Barking captain Shaan Shafiq eyeing the top of the league table

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021

Goresbrook CC (fielding) vs Barking CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking captain Shaan Shafiq is already eyeing the top of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table after such a positive start to the new season.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit have picked up four wins out of five as they head into a clash with mid-table Stanford-le-Hope at home on Saturday.

It is then followed by a clash with Rainham who are currently in the driving seat but only one point ahead of Barking.

“One game at a time, but if we beat them, then we play the top place team (Rainham) the week after,” the skipper said.

“You never know, Stanford-le-Hope got out cheaply this week, but they’ll come back stronger, so we’ve got to be at our best.

“Fingers crossed the weather holds up and we get a game. We could have won all five, we had a freak game against Epping, we had them in loads of trouble and got them out cheaply. We were cruising but we lost five or six wickets for no runs.

“We had a mix-up and it all went downhill.”

H Khan in batting action for Barking during Goresbrook CC (fielding) vs Barking CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They sealed a 45-run victory over local rivals Goresbrook after losing the toss and being put into bat where they mustered a score of 175-9 in tricky conditions with Umaad Sultan (42) top scoring.

In reply, they bowled Goresbrook out for 130 with Umer Mahmood (4-21) leading the charge.

“They’re a shadow of the side they once were, we used to have a lot of rivalry with them over the years because we’re local to them," added Shafiq.

“We’re all mates and have a good drink with them afterwards, but it used to be a fierce game, even when we struggled because the pitch was wet and sticky, we were still comfortable.

“When we were playing we thought if we make 120 or 130, we’ll be ok, and we managed to get 175.

“It’s a shame I think they’ve lost a lot of their players. The main difference between us and them, we attacked right the way until the end, whereas they had four or five on the boundary the whole game. They played very cautiously.”

Shafiq also was keen to praise Umaad Sultan, adding: “Umaad batted beautifully, that’s the second game that he has won for us with the bat, and just took his time. All the bowlers chipped in as well.”