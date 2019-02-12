Barking youngsters claim national titles

Barking's Christopher Berry (centre) celebrates his Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships title win (pic: Barking BC) Archant

Barking Boxing Club youngsters Christopher Berry and Luan Veras had something to celebrate after winning titles at the Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships.

The finals took place earlier this month, with some of the country’s best young boxers in action.

In his final, Berry was pitted against Paddy John’s rival Will Palmer, but demonstrated great ability to win the title.

Veras, meanwhile, won his title after his scheduled opponent withdrew from their final because of injury.

Veras also saw two of his brothers in action at the finals, with Luca finishing as runner-up in his category and Liam losing on a narrow points decision in the semi-finals.

Barking’s Aaron Singh was also competing in the finals, but lost his bout after a thrilling contest between two promising young boxers.

The Barking youngsters will certainly have learned a lot from the national finals and will hope to use that experience in their next bouts in the coming months.