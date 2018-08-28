Barking boys reach national finals
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 January 2019
The latest news from Barking Boxing Club
Barking Boxing Club saw four of their brightest young talents progress from the Amateur Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships quarter-finals and semi-finals earlier this month.
Aaron Singh was among those to progress over the weekend of January 19-20, beating a tough Honor Oak rival in their semi-final.
Christopher Berry faced an opponent from Cheshunt, but won on points to go through to the finals.
Luca Veras came up against Swanley rivals in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but won both bouts on points to progress.
Luan Veras took on Stamford opposition in his semi-final, but also qualified for the next stage courtesy of a points success.
Sadly Liam Veras was unable to make it through after losing his semi-final to a Carshalton opponent despite delivering a display full of positives.
The finals of the competition are due to take place at the Springwest Academy in Feltham over the weekend of February 9-10.