Barking boys reach national finals

Barking Boxing Club saw four of their brightest young talents progress from the Amateur Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships quarter-finals and semi-finals earlier this month.

Aaron Singh was among those to progress over the weekend of January 19-20, beating a tough Honor Oak rival in their semi-final.

Christopher Berry faced an opponent from Cheshunt, but won on points to go through to the finals.

Luca Veras came up against Swanley rivals in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but won both bouts on points to progress.

Luan Veras took on Stamford opposition in his semi-final, but also qualified for the next stage courtesy of a points success.

Sadly Liam Veras was unable to make it through after losing his semi-final to a Carshalton opponent despite delivering a display full of positives.

The finals of the competition are due to take place at the Springwest Academy in Feltham over the weekend of February 9-10.