Dagenham players were 'excellent' insists manager Daryl McMahon

Published: 8:18 PM May 1, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side were excellent in their 2-0 win over Barnet.

It was another comprehensive victory for Dagenham & Redbridge who extended their winning streak to four at The Hive – now familiar goal-scorers Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson securing the three points.

The win has moved Daggers up to 11th in the National League as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“I thought we were excellent to be honest from start to finish,” McMahon insisted. “We controlled the game, moved the ball really well, we defended their counter attack.

“It was an all-around really good performance from all of the boys.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager was full of praise for Paul McCallum as he struck his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

“Delighted, it’s easy for me because I see him everyday, but he’s been terrific. Him and Angelo have really formed a partnership in the last two months even in training.

“I thought in the first-half, some of their play together was excellent, and delighted that Macca got the goal.”

McMahon continues to sing midfielder Matt Robinson’s praises as he shines once again by picking up his sixth goal of the campaign.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a terrific finish, didn’t smash it or lash at the ball, he just passed it into the top corner really, there was a little gap between the goalkeepers hands and Robbo noticed it.

“It was great technic to drop it in there from Robbo and that’s six for the season for him now. He’s in great form so long may that continue.”

He added: “Who cares, goals are goals. It's good that he has got a different finish in his locker, but he scored a similar goal against Notts County.

“He arrives well in the box, that was a terrific finish, and we played some good football before it.”

Midfield duo Dean Rance and Mo Sagaf both went off injured in the contest.

“It looks bad, it looks like it’s going to be a knee ligament injury. He’s not one to come off or go down so that’s a worry.

“Mo took a kick on his foot, he’ll be leaving with a boot on, and he’ll probably be unavailable.”