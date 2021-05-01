Dagenham extend winning streak to four with Barnet victory

Published: 5:10 PM May 1, 2021

Joe Sbarra of Solihull and Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was another comprehensive victory for Dagenham & Redbridge who extended their winning streak to four at The Hive – now familiar goal-scorers Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson securing the three points.

This latest triumph moves the Daggers into the top half of the table with six games left to play.

A chance to make it four wins in four for the first time under Daryl McMahon, the Daggers travelled to The Hive to face a Barnet side who, despite recent efforts, remained near the foot of the table.

Dagenham looked to continue their winning streak with many ex-Bees; such as McCallum, Johnson, Reynolds and Vilhete in their starting line-up.

Neither side could take the game into their own hands in the first five minutes, with possession being overturned frequently in the middle of the park.

However, Mauro Vilhete did advance past the Bees midfield in the seventh minute and got a shot off; but it was blocked behind for a corner.

That set piece came to nothing, but it wasn’t long before the ball was whipped in from the corner flag again, though there remained the same result.

There was little action in the first fifteen minutes, but the Daggers were forced into making an early change as midfielder Dean Rance came off injured – to be replaced by Joey Jones.

McMahon’s side began to thread some meaningful passes together and threaten the Barnet back line, but Angelo Balanta got caught on the ball just outside the opposition box.

Moments later, the Colombian did find McCallum with a slide-rule pass, slicing through the Bees defence, but Paul McCallum scuffed his effort - Parkes helping it behind.

Will Wright had the opportunity to get the ball into the box, approaching the half-hour mark, the ball was kept alive by Vilhete and Callum Reynolds headed down, but the final former Barnet man involved in the move, Paul McCallum, was caught offside.

It was backs against the wall for Simon Bassey’s side for the next five minutes as Eleftheriou and Johnson made gains down either flank – though debutant Parkes held Balanta’s shot on target comfortably – the deadlock yet to be broken.

However, it wasn’t to stay that way for too long as Paul McCallum bundled home a Will Wright corner, the Bees unable to clear their lines – the target man was there to capitalise on it. That was the number 9’s fourth goal in as many games; continuing his excellent goal-scoring form.

Another man who wanted to continue his new-found goal-scoring form, Matt Robinson, saw his effort whistle wide of the Barnet goal on forty minutes as half-time neared.

Before the half-time whistle, Will Wright looked to register a second assist of the afternoon as he beat his man and whipped an inciting ball in; but nobody in white was there to meet it.

Into four minutes of additional time, the hosts looked to get back on level terms on the half-time whistle, the Barnet man brought down right on the edge of the box.

Ex-Dagger Alex McQueen was unable to beat Justham and the score remained 0-1 to Dagenham at the interval; with McMahon’s men very much in the ascendancy.

There was the one change before the second half got underway as Saidou Khan was introduced in place Mo Sagaf – however, it was the midfielder Mauro Vilhete who made an almost immediate impact.

The attacker’s strike stung the palms of Parkes who parried it over, Wright’s subsequent inviting corner managed to evade everyone in the box though, as the Dagenham lead remained at one.

After an early application of pressure, Dagenham’s attacking endeavours died down somewhat and there was a lull in play at the fifty-five minute mark. Therefore, Matt Robinson looked to liven up proceedings, a considered half-volley from the edge of the box nestling into the Barnet net!

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

With Dagenham’s lead now doubled, Robinson had breathed new life into the side it seemed, Will Wright trying his luck from range – Parkes was equal to it on that occasion though.

His opposite number, Elliot Justham, had little to do up the other end in what was a quiet afternoon for the Daggers number 1 - on 65 minutes at The Hive.

However, he didn’t mind, as his side looked to add a third of the afternoon from yet another goal kick, Wright’s cross again forcing a save from Parkes – being kept very busy in the Bees goal.

There was a break in play on 70 minutes as the referee went down injured bringing the game to a halt, although he was soon back up onto his feet – receiving little sympathy from the players.

Barnet manager Simon Bassey looked to influence the game from the side-lines as Vasiliou and Adeloye were introduced for the remaining fifteen minutes – to perhaps mount a late resurgence.

But, it was the visitors who were the ones probing patiently, albeit unable to break down the Barnet defence with ten minutes remaining – their lead still comfortable – a two-goal cushion.

The away side still remained in search of a third with the clock ticking down, the amber shirts camped on the edge of their box, as they had been for the majority of the match.

But, despite their dominance, they had to settle for just the two goals after another convincing display on the road saw them continue their winning run – moving into the top half of the league table with a win in East London.

Daggers: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Eleftheriou, Sagaf (’45 Khan), Rance (’15 Jones), Robinson, Vilhete, Balanta (’88 Saunders), McCallum.

Unused subs: Croll, Wilson.

Barnet: Parkes, Preston, McQueen, Petrasso (’73 Adeloye), Kefalas, Taylor, Richards-Everton, Baker-Richardson, Beard (’35 Nugent), Mason-Clark (’73 Vasiliou), Vaughan.

Unused subs: Callan, McBurnie