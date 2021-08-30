Dagenham continue unbeaten start with a win over rivals Barnet

Published: 6:23 PM August 30, 2021

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge continued their fine form with a 2-0 victory away to Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday, thanks to a goal each from Paul McCallum and Josh Walker.

Daryl McMahon made just one change from Saturday’s victory over Bromley, with game-changer Myles Weston coming in for Sam Ling on the right-hand side.

The Daggers had the new away kit on show for the first time, with the 489 Daggers fans showing their full support to the team well before kick-off in the away end of the ground.

There was a relatively slow start to the game after Joey Jones looked to have picked up an early shoulder injury.

The midfielder did try to come back on after a few minutes of treatment, but soon had to be replaced by Ling, who took Jones’ place in front of the back three.

The home side won a corner after a fierce strike which Elliot Justham could only palm away, with Johnson clearing from a corner.

A well worked set-piece saw former-Dagger Mason Bloomfield have a strong header excellently saved by the Daggers number one.

The home side had a further few corners but were unable to take advantage while on top off the game.

The missed chances would come back to bite the home side with McCallum tapping home to give the Daggers the lead halfway through the first half.

Captain Will Wright received the ball on the right and fired a strike from outside the box which Sam Sargeant could only parry to his left, and McCallum was in the right place anticipating a chance to score from a few yards out.

The goal-scorer nearly turned provider shortly after, a through ball behind the Barnet defence found Walker, but the first touch was a little too short which left the former Barnet man with little space to score with his strike well-saved by Sargeant.

Josh Walker of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Daggers had a second goal thanks to a defensive mix up which saw Walker, another ex-Barnet man, tap home from close range.

A header inside the Barnet box was intercepted by McCallum into the path of Josh who fired into the bottom right-hand corner for his third goal in three games.

With little time before half-time, Daryl’s side were well on top and there was nearly a third, the impressive Mo Sagaf cut back to Robinson whose shot was cleared for a corner.

Another attack came to an end for the Daggers, but the desire was on show for the away side with numerous players running back quickly to stop a counterattack.

An early chance for a third for the Daggers, a cross from the right found Mauro Vilhete at the back post whose header across goal was inches wide, with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Walker nearly found a second in the match, McCallum’s quick throw deceived the Barnet defence and the shot from the Daggers forward was well saved by the Barnet goalkeeper who came off his line quickly to dent the Daggers a third.

Vilhete did brilliantly to win the ball back just inside the Barnet half and with three Daggers players in front of him he played the ball to Robinson who could only fire straight at the goalkeeper, but it was palmed behind for a corner. Some great play from the Daggers whose high press was a constant thorn for the home side.

Sagaf and Weston linked up well on the right-hand side with the midfielder playing the ball off to the winger who had two shots saved from a tight angle after being closed down quickly.

The Daggers continued to control the game in the later stages of the game with Daryl’s side securing their first clean sheet of the season, along with a third win from the opening three matches.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Weston, Jones (Ling 4), Sagaf, Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Phipps 76), McCallum (Saunders 90).

Unused Subs: Clark, Scott