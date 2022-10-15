News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

FA Cup: Beckenham Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 7

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:09 PM October 15, 2022
Paul McCallum Dagenham & Redbridge

Paul McCallum celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge produced a magnificent seven to beat Beckenham Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Only three minutes had been played when Josh Walker slotted home to open the scoring, with Paul McCallum seeing an effort blocked moments later.

And Daggers were inches away from a second on 17 minutes when Harry Phipps headed against a post from a corner.

The visitors doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Myles Weston curled a fine shot into the net after good work by Sam Ling.

And it was 3-0 on 35 minutes when Mo Sagaf went through to beat Nick Blue with a comfortable finish.

Omar Mussa added the fourth on 52 minutes, netting from close range after Sagaf and McCallum had combined.

And McCallum got in on the act to complete the nap hand moments later, before making it 6-0 on 70 minutes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL
  2. 2 Man admits role in 'violent' £100,000 watch robbery
  3. 3 East London NHS trust launches 'world-first' digital surgery clinic
  1. 4 Boy in 'serious' condition after alleged Becontree shooting
  2. 5 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
  3. 6 Housing repair service must improve, council director says
  4. 7 Medical centre's future 'undecided' after damning inspection
  5. 8 FA Cup: Beckenham Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 7
  6. 9 Met Police told to provide child strip-search figures
  7. 10 When the major supermarkets are opening Christmas bookings

Junior Morias added his name to the scoresheet after coming off the bench late on to complete a resounding win for Daggers, who will now wait to see who they face in the first round when the draw is made on Monday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Onariase, Phipps, Ling, Rance (Mussa 46), Sagaf, Robinson, Weston (Franz 75), McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Dixson, Zouma, Janneh.

Non-League Football
Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Coins and paper notes

When will the £324 cost of living payment be made?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo:

Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ceiling damage at Posja Darko Boateng's flat

Mum's anger at council after living room 'soaked' by leak

Ruby Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon