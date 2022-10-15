FA Cup: Beckenham Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 7

Dagenham & Redbridge produced a magnificent seven to beat Beckenham Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Only three minutes had been played when Josh Walker slotted home to open the scoring, with Paul McCallum seeing an effort blocked moments later.

And Daggers were inches away from a second on 17 minutes when Harry Phipps headed against a post from a corner.

The visitors doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Myles Weston curled a fine shot into the net after good work by Sam Ling.

And it was 3-0 on 35 minutes when Mo Sagaf went through to beat Nick Blue with a comfortable finish.

Omar Mussa added the fourth on 52 minutes, netting from close range after Sagaf and McCallum had combined.

And McCallum got in on the act to complete the nap hand moments later, before making it 6-0 on 70 minutes.

Junior Morias added his name to the scoresheet after coming off the bench late on to complete a resounding win for Daggers, who will now wait to see who they face in the first round when the draw is made on Monday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Onariase, Phipps, Ling, Rance (Mussa 46), Sagaf, Robinson, Weston (Franz 75), McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Dixson, Zouma, Janneh.