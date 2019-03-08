UFC veteran Galore gets the better of Irishman McCabe on big Bellator London card

Galore Bofando celebrates his win at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator) Archant

Dagenham fighter Galore Bofando picked up an impressive win in a star-studded Bellator London card at Wembley Arena on the weekend.

UFC veteran Bofando won by a unanimous decision against Keith McCabe with two of the judges scoring the fight 30-27 while the other scored it 29-28 in the preliminary round of fight night.

Irishman McCabe went for an early takedown in the first round but ended up on the bottom with Bofando spinning his way out.

Bofando then got the better of the round winning 10-9 before the second round ended with the exact same score following some good kicks from the former UFC fighter.

Bofando landed two lefts early in the third and continued tagging McCabe with the left before his opponent hit back.

The Dagenham fighter spun his way through a series of kicks but McCabe did land a few blows before he was caught and left with a bloody nose. He then landed a big head kick before the fight was up.

It was a card stacked with top fights and surrounded with a real buzz from MMA fanatics who cheered on their favourites.

The big talking point was Rafael Lovato Jr being crowned the new middleweight champion after beating Gegard Mousasi on points in the headline fight.

American Lovato took his record to 10 undefeated while the experienced Dutch fighter Mousasi added another to his losses column amongst an impressive record of 30 wins.

The other highlights were fights including Paul Daley, James Gallagher and Fabian Edwards among others.

Daley recorded another win in his 60th professional MMA bout against Erick Silva, landing some of the shots of the evening.

One of the loudest and most hyped-up fights had to be Irishman Gallagher against Jeremiah Labiano.

The Irish fighter was however given a sterner test than many anticipated, getting the win on the judges scorecards after a very close contest with all three of them scoring the fight 29-28.

Edwards, one of MMA's brightest middleweight prospects, extended his professional record to 8-0 with an unanimious victory over Jonathan Bosuku.

Another stand-out performance came from the Cornwall-based fighter Kate Jackson who cruised to victory as she knocked out opponent Lena Ovchynnikova in the first round of their bout, as the atmosphere became electric throughout the night.