Can't read too much into pre-season insists Dagenham boss McMahon

Published: 9:59 AM August 8, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon knows they can’t read too much into pre-season results despite only suffering one defeat in their latest encounter.

The Daggers fell to their first defeat of this pre-season campaign, as Billericay Town came away 3-2 winners at New Lodge.

That came on the back of an impressive run with victories over Braintree Town, Hornchurch, Great Wakering Rovers, Aveley and Hemel Hempstead in emphatic style.

“Like I've always said in pre-season about results, it’s not anything you should get too carried away with, I've learnt over the years as a player and as a manager that you can look too much into pre-season sometimes,” McMahon said.

“It’s about getting to the start of the season and being ready to work, we’ve still got two weeks to go, and we’ve had a good pre-season up until today (Saturday).

“It wasn’t our best performance, but we got some minutes into people’s legs again, and that’s the positives.”

The boss was full of praise for attacker Josh Walker who scored a stunning goal in the second minute of play.

Josh Walker of Dagenham and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I thought the goal was terrific, it was an outstanding finish, and he probably could have scored three or four in the first-half.

“We knew when we signed him that we had a goal scorer, he’s a threat in behind, and it was an excellent goal.”

McMahon took full responsibility for the goal they conceded on the stroke of half-time and explained why.

“It was 1-0, the lad got injured, we stopped for two or three minutes then it was a restart and they had a corner where we conceded. That was the only shot they had on target in the first-half.

“We limited them to virtually nothing in terms of them getting towards our goal in the first-half so that was disappointing to concede from a restart.

“To be fair to the players, I've been very conscious in the sense of every game we have played so far has been filmed, and we haven’t worked a lot on set-pieces but now everything is behind closed doors for the next two weeks we’ll be nailing down on set pieces.

“I’ve got to take some credit for that one.”