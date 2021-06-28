3,000 not out for Bookbike London

Published: 8:41 AM June 28, 2021

Emdad Rahman with his dad as they deliver a 3,000th book for Bookbike London - Credit: Emdad Rahman

Bookbike London has achieved a special new milestone after delivering 3,000 books.

Emdad Rahman has been sharing books with readers, including the isolated, elderly, ill, and homeless since starting this simple project in Barking & Dagenham.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic and two lockdowns the East Londoner has adapted the project to include delivery of medicine, clothes, toys and food parcels.

The 3000th book was donated by Emdad’s father, who has been a huge inspiration to him throughout his life.

Bookbike London operates in Barking & Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

You may also want to watch:

Emdad has received books from total strangers, new titles from the Barking Learning Centre, The British Library, The London Enterprise Academy and art packs from Studio 3 Arts amongst others.

Bookbike London also supports the Hedgecock Community Centre with a termly community Book Fair.

Regular book top-up pit stops include the Victoria Park Community Centre bookshelf, the Chrisp Street Market telephone box and Hoxton Market.

Emdad said: “Dad donated the book which helped us hit this 3000 mark. His hard working ethic and grafting has had the single biggest impact on my life.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and complete strangers for such fantastic support. We started with a zero budget and still run on a zero budget."