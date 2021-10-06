Dagenham are an 'evolving team' says manager McMahon

Published: 8:00 AM October 6, 2021

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge FC scores the equaliser and celebrates against Altrincham - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are an "evolving team" but must manage games better in order to be competing at the top end of the National League come the end of the season.

That's the view of boss Daryl McMahon as the Daggers prepare to face Boreham Wood on Saturday (October 9) as they bid to continue their strong start to the season.

They were also due to make the trip away to Woking last night (October 6) as they looked to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Altrincham at Victoria Road on Saturday.

The visitors scored twice in the last five minutes to snatch the three points after first-half goals from Mauro Vilhete and Matt Robinson appeared to have the Daggers on course for victory.

“If you want to be a serious team to get in the play-offs and contend at the top of this league then you have to defend better than we did in the second half,” McMahon said.

“The key bit is game management, it happens, when we played Wrexham we played really well and lost.

“You have to learn and know when you’re not playing well. Things are against you, but when you’re winning, you need to make sure you win.

“Manage the game better. We’re an evolving team and we will learn as we go on.”

Forward Angelo Balanta returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to come off the bench in the defeat to Altrincham.

“Great to get Ang, great for him to get some minutes out on the pitch," McMahon said.

"Hopefully we’ll get him fit enough to start now.”

McMahon's side, who finished 12th in the National League last season, host Southend United on October 23 after the trip to Boreham Wood.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge against Altrincham - Credit: TGS Photo

The squad is now back to full fitness meaning the boss now has options to rotate his squad with the fixtures beginning to pile up in the National League.