Poor and a lack of work rate insists Daggers boss McMahon

Published: 11:33 AM October 10, 2021

Poor and we were bullied insists Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon as they fell to a three consecutive National League defeat.

Second-half goals from Jamal Fyfield and Josh Rees sealed the three points for Luke Garrard’s men to see McMahon’s side slip down to sixth in the league table.

The boss gave no excuses and felt his side just weren’t up to the challenge on the day.

“Poor, I thought first-half is was two competitive National League teams, and it was a very competitive game,” McMahon said.

“Not many chances, but you could see it was two teams close together, second-half once we conceded a goal from a second phase of a set-piece I thought Boreham Wood were much better than us.

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge FC

You may also want to watch:

“In terms of winning first contacts and second balls, energy levels, and I found we were left wanting in that second-half.

“Right now you just look at the energy levels and work ethic, I thought we were bullied for large part of that second-half, and you’ve got to have pride in your performances.”

The hosts found the opener within five minutes of the second half, after a Tyrone Marsh shot on the edge of the box was deflected into the path of Jamal Fyfield, who converted from just two yards out.

Less than 10 minutes later extended their lead after the ball found its way to Josh Rees who smashed the ball past Justham from 12 yards.

“It was game over, we didn’t have anything in us to get back into it, we looked way off where we have been.

“I can always accept losing games of football, we came away from Woking and got clapped off the pitch, and I thought we were terrific.

“But there is a way of losing, I thought that second-half performance, was probably the worse performance in the last 20 odd games for us going back into last season.

“It was nowhere near the levels we set and we need to liven up very quickly.”

Dagenham were without Mauro Vilhete through illness while manager McMahon made a few tweaks to the starting line-up after a hectic week of fixtures.