Dagenham fell to third straight defeat at Boreham Wood

Published: 5:00 PM October 9, 2021 Updated: 11:43 PM October 9, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a three consecutive defeat in the National League as they lost 2-0 to Boreham Wood.

The Daggers won themselves a free kick within the first three minutes, after Paul McCallum was bundled over trying to win a flick on which would culminate with a Joey Jones volley forcing Nathan Ashmore into a diving save.

McMahon’s side had another chance to open the scoring shortly after, following some brilliant link up play between Josh Walker and Myles Weston, with the latter flashing a driven ball across the face of the goal, but nobody was there to convert from close range.

The hosts did eventually grab themselves a half chance, with Jamal Fyfield heading over the bar from a corner.

The Daggers nearly had the opener just ten minutes from the break, as Weston and McCallum linked up brilliantly, allowing Macca to drill the ball across, but Walker was unable to apply the finishing touch.

Justham was then called into action twice within a brief period, doing well to deny Tyrone Marsh’s effort before tipping over from a wicked deflection that was headed goal bound.

The hosts found the opener within five minutes of the second half, after a Tyrone Marsh shot on the edge of the box was deflected into the path of Jamal Fyfield, who converted from just two yards out.

Exactly 10 minutes later, the hosts had extended their lead after the ball found its way to Josh Rees who smashed the ball past Justham from 12 yards.

The Daggers nearly pulled one back two minutes later, but Frankie Raymond made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to stop Walker from shooting inside the box.

Mo Sagaf was able to win the Daggers a free kick in a dangerous position, but Will Wright’s delivery was met by Angelo Balanta who’s flick on at the near post ended up on the roof of the net.

Boreham Wood remained calm and kept the Daggers out, with the final Daggers chance coming when Will Wright’s free kick was saved by Wood ‘keeper Nathan Ashmore.

The hosts nearly made it three just a minute from time, with Adrian Clifton’s shot from inside of the box taking a huge deflection and hitting the top of the crossbar before the final whistle blew.

Dagenham:Justham, Wright, Clark, Johnson, Ling, Jones (Sagaf, 67’), Robinson, Weston, Balanta, Walker, McCallum (Wilson, 67’)

Unused Subs: Reynolds, Rance, Saunders