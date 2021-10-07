Dagenham have shown they're one of the best sides in the league

Published: 10:30 AM October 7, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon feels his side have already shown that they can be one of the best sides in the National League.

Daggers currently sit fourth in the league table after the opening 10 matches as they head into a clash away to second-place Boreham Wood on Saturday.

It will be another tough test for the Victoria Road outfit and one they’ll be keen to bounce back in after suffering back-to-back defeats to Altrincham and Woking.

“We have to keep hitting that level consistently now for the whole season. We’re 10 games in now, we’re fourth, so we’ve been the fourth best team in the division in the first 10 games,” McMahon admitted.

“We’ve got to make sure now that in the next 34 games that we keep improving and keep getting better.

“I think we’ve shown that we’re one of the best sides in the division, we’ve been away to Stockport, away to Wrexham, Woking are on a fantastic run themselves.

“Bromley a play-off team last season, Solihull a team that is fancied, we’ve played a lot of good sides but I always say it every game in this division is tough.

Josh Walker of Dagenham & Redbridge FC - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“Looking at ourselves after 10 games, we know what we’ve got to improve on, but we’ve had a good start.

“I don’t want us to lose sight of that.”

Dagenham boss may opt to rotate his starting line-up after sticking with a very similar side throughout the opening 10 fixtures.