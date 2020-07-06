Boxing returns with behind-closed-doors BT Studios bill

Light middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heavey/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Boxing is back, after a lockdown lasting longer than expected, with some exciting championship clashes at the BT Studios in east London on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Talented local prospect Hamzah Sheeraz aims to stay unbeaten defending his WBO European title against rugged Scottish southpaw Paul Kean on the behind-closed-doors shows, which will be screened on BT Sport

And the 20-year-old Sheeraz has suffered personal loss during the coronavirus pandemic after his aunt died of the virus in April.

“It was hard enough with everything going on but that made it ten times harder,” said the fighter, who has been backed by strong family support during his career of 10 straight victories

Sheeraz is determined to come through a winner on the show which features the British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight title clash between Brad Foster and the unbeaten James Beech.

You may also want to watch:

Heavyweight action on Frank Warren’s bill is supplied by Londoner David Adeleye and Ukrainian Dorin Krasmaru as the pair, who are based at Canning Town’s Peacock gym as sparring partners for Daniel Dubois. meet selected opponents.

Big heavyweight hope Dubois is booked for his eagerly awaited showdown duel with with Joe Joyce at the 02 Arena in October.

And Warren also promises a big chance for local super-middleweight Umar Sadiq – a challenge for the British and Commonwealth titles held by unbeaten Lerrone Richards

Rival promoter Eddie Hearn launches his summer action in the garden of his Matchroom HQ in Brentwood where he plans weekly ‘closed door’ shows for Sky TV starting on August 1.

The popular Ted Cheeseman, trained by east Londoner Tony Sims in the Matchroom stable, faces Midlands rival Sam Eggington in the feature fight on the opening night.

A ‘pay per view’ bill is scheduled on August 22 at Matchroom HQ when Londoner Dillian Whyte faces Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin for the WBC interim title.