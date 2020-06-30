Search

Advanced search

British Gymnastics announces ‘Step Forward Plan’ for sporting community

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 July 2020

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Archant

London’s gymnastics community is set to receive support from British Gymnastics, with the governing body announcing a number of significant measures to support delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence.

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resumeBritish Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

The ‘Step Forward Plan’ will see substantial re-investment into the gymnastics community through financial support to participants, club resources and discounts on coaching courses, when they resume.

Highlights of the nationwide support package include;

*A Hardship Fund of £110,000, in partnership with British Gymnastics Foundation, that will give financial support to gymnasts affected by COVID-19

*£126,000 worth of resources are being made available free to British Gymnastics clubs which will help them get ready for a safe return to gymnastics, to include a series of guides, webinars and support tools for clubs and coaches and COVID-19 club resources pack

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resumeBritish Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

*Discounts on targeted coaching courses (when they resume) to ensure providers have the workforce they need to meet the needs of their programmes. This will equal an investment of £50,000 by the governing body.

*Significant subsidies for participants on membership with further details to be announced in July

British Gymnastics chief executive officer Jane Allen said: “I know it has been a hugely challenging time for everyone in the sport and we are doing all that we can to help our participants come back quickly and safely to the sport that we all love.

You may also want to watch:

“The gymnastics community will be absolutely essential to the re-socialisation of young people across the country and I believe that these measures will provide important support to the grassroots of the sport.

“I am incredibly proud of the London gymnastics community. They are a passionate group of people who are committed to helping children and young people enjoy our sport and I fully appreciate how tough it has been for many people during the pandemic.

“As the national governing body for the sport, we have produced the Step Forward Plan to give guidance to our members and partners on how we can work together to ensure a safe return to gymnastics. These measures will help many people in gymnastics communities all across the UK.”

Kingston Trampoline Academy are just one London club who had to close their doors once the coronavirus pandemic hit.

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resumeBritish Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Club owner Andrew Freeman said: “We moved classes online when lockdown began and provide five classes a week in flexibility and conditioning – our gymnasts have completed 900 hours of exercise collectively.

“It’s been brilliant to see their determination and motivation but our parents desperately want their children to return so they can see their friends, socialise and get back to exercising.

“British Gymnastics have been a huge support to us – we’ve attended webinars, virtual classrooms and received an incredibly thorough Step Forward Plan toolkit. We’ve been able to create our own roadmap and rethink our operations to keep our families and staff safe and Covid secure.

“We’ve also worked tirelessly with Kingston Council and the schools we train at to ensure we are able to operate with social distancing measures in place. Through their guidance and the support from British Gymnastics, I am confident we can return in a safe and controlled way.”

For more information on British Gymnastics’ ‘Step Forward Plan, visit www.british-gymnastics.org/step-forward.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

British Gymnastics announces ‘Step Forward Plan’ for sporting community

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Police called to number of illegal parties across east London

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman of East Area Command. Picture: PA

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

Barking and Dagenham art students document coronavirus lockdown experiences with set of ‘fantastic’ images

Games console controller also by Samuel Dean, 17, from Dagenham.