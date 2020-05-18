British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics) Alan Edwards

British Gymnastics has launched a #PresentForPounds fundraising campaign to recognise and support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body is encouraing people in London and Essex to get involved with the initiative, posting a video or photo online as a salute to health workers.

A ‘present’ is the move performed at the beginning and end of a gymnastics routine to show you’re ready for action or to celebrate nailing your routine and people are asked to use the #PresentForPounds tag when posting.

Speaking about the fundraising challenge, Britain’s world champion gymnast Joe Fraser said: “Every gymnast, whatever age, discipline or level, knows how to present – it shows that

they’re ready for action.

“I think #PresentForPounds is a great initiative to really unite our community and I hope that it goes much further than just our sport.

“Whether it’s presenting to friends and family, a coach, the judges or a roaring crowd, to present is part of what makes being a gymnast so special.

“I can’t wait to see people getting involved and showing off their best salutes to the NHS.”

Those involved are encouraged to donate to NHS Charities Together via British Gymnastics’ designated JustGiving page before nominating five friends to do the same.

In partnership with its affiliated home nations, British Gymnastics will match every donation up to a maximum of £50,000, for the incredible sacrifices that the NHS and frontline staff continue to make every day.

Jane Allen MBE, British Gymnastics chief executive, added: “The efforts of our NHS have really brought the country and the gymnastics community together during this challenging period.

“All of us at British Gymnastics have been inspired and humbled by their bravery, as well as the huge fundraising efforts of so many up and down the country, and we want to do our bit to support such a great cause.

“That’s why we’re calling on the whole of the London and Essex community and beyond to #PresentForPounds to share your love of gymnastics and pride for our NHS and key worker heroes by raising money for NHS Charities Together.”

To get involved visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/britishgymnasticsnhs.