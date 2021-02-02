News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Para swimmer Brock Whiston named in England team for Commonwealth Games

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM February 2, 2021   
Brock Whiston back in the pool at Becontree Leisure Centre (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

World record-breaking para swimmer Brock Whiston has been named in the England swimming team ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

Whiston, of Collier Row - who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London, and trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre - is one of 85 swimmers selected. 

They include members of the Swim England National Performance Squad as well as those named on British Swimming’s and British Para-swimming’s world class programme. 

Grant Robins, Swim England head of talent, said: “We’d like to offer our congratulations to everyone who has been named in the first England swimming team – we hope it will lead to a real team unity that will deliver the best games ever. 

“Obviously there is still some time until the Commonwealth Games and there will be a selection policy that gives a period for performances once we are back in the pool for swimmers to demonstrate their potential.” 

