Para swimmer Brock Whiston named in England team for Commonwealth Games

Published: 8:00 AM February 2, 2021

World record-breaking para swimmer Brock Whiston has been named in the England swimming team ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Whiston, of Collier Row - who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London, and trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre - is one of 85 swimmers selected.

They include members of the Swim England National Performance Squad as well as those named on British Swimming’s and British Para-swimming’s world class programme.

Grant Robins, Swim England head of talent, said: “We’d like to offer our congratulations to everyone who has been named in the first England swimming team – we hope it will lead to a real team unity that will deliver the best games ever.

“Obviously there is still some time until the Commonwealth Games and there will be a selection policy that gives a period for performances once we are back in the pool for swimmers to demonstrate their potential.”