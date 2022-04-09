Dagenham & Redbridge get better of Bromley to boost play-off bid

Second-half goals from Paul McCallum and Junior Morias gave Dagenham & Redbridge's National League play-off bid a boost at Hayes Lane.

Mauro Vilhete saw an early cross go into touch, after beating Joe Partington, while Corey Whitely cut inside and saw a shot blocked by Will Wright at the other end.

Myles Weston's cross was caught by Ellery Balcombe, who was spotted off his line by McCallum on the 15-minute mark, but the Daggers striker could not get enough lift on his attempted lob.

Elliot Justham made a great save to deny George Alexander at the near post, with Callum Reynolds clearing a low cross from the same player soon after.

And Daggers were grateful for some great defensive work from Manny Onariase, who denied Michael Cheek a shot at goal from a Jude Arthurs' pass on 19 minutes.

Balcombe palmed away a cross from Wright, before Mo Sagaf found Morias, whose effort was cleared.

But Daggers went close on 28 minutes when Morias sent a great ball towards McCallum, only for Bromley captain Byron Webster to steer the ball onto the roof of his own net.

The visitors then produced a superb multi-player move that ended with Matt Robinson picking out McCallum, whose volley hit a post.

And Wright saw a left-footed attempt tipped over by Balcombe on 33 minutes, before Justham produced his second brilliant save to thwart Cheek at close range.

Morias cut in from the byline to shoot goalwards but saw Arthurs block to divert the ball away from the target, then Vilhete got up highest at the far post to win a header, but saw Balcombe save.

Billy Bingham was booked for a foul on Weston just before the break as Daggers ended the half on top, but the scoreline remained blank.

The deadlock was broken two minutes after the restart, though, as an early Daggers corner was turned in at the far post by McCallum for his 16th goal of the season.

Cheek sliced a shot wide as Bromley looked for a quick response, before Daggers midfielder Brandon Comley was booked for preventing a Bromley counter-attack.

Reynolds needed treatment after getting caught in the face, with Wright seeing a free-kick cleared once play resumed.

And Daggers went close to doubling their lead on 67 minutes when Robinson received a pass from Sagaf in the box and was off-target with a first-time shot.

Great defending by Onariase denied James Alabi, before getting some help from Robinson, who did brilliantly to win the ball at the other end and lay it off to Morias, whose left-footed shot was deflected just wide.

The lively Robinson saw a shot blocked after linking up with McCallum, but it was 2-0 on 77 minutes when Morias latched onto a cross, took a touch and struck low to Balcombe's right to claim his seventh Daggers goal.

Junior Morias was on target for Dagenham & Redbridge at Bromley

McCallum saw a shot sail over the bar six minutes later, with Morias making way for Josh Walker in the closing stages and Elliott Johnson replacing Vilhete during stoppage time.

Daggers now turn their focus to Good Friday and a home date with Barnet.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Reynolds, Weston, Sagaf, Comley, Robinson, Vilhete (Johnson 90), McCallum, Morias (Walker 88). Unused subs: Rance, Ling, Hare.