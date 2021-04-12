Daggers have some of best strikers in league says manager McMahon

Published: 8:56 AM April 12, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon still believes he has some of the best strikers in the National League despite struggling to find the net this season.

Daggers suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bromley on Saturday as former Daggers striker Michael Cheek found the back of the net while McMahon’s men threatened once again but came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

They have the likes of Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Scott Wilson, Darren McQueen and Adrian Clifton in the forward positions - McCallum leads the way with seven goals to his name.

“We’re getting in there and I've said this before, for me we’ve got two or three of the best strikers in the division when they’re on form in the box,” McMahon said.

“They will get there, they’re getting opportunities, they’re working hard and being brave to keep getting in there.

“They will score goals, I will always say that, and the opportunities we’ve created for them as a team for them has been excellent.

“We’ve got to keep doing that and keep battling through this period to get to the good times.”

McMahon felt his side outplayed Bromley and was left disappointed they were not rewarded.

“I don’t think we matched them, I think we were far better than them to be honest if I'm being honest, and large parts of our play was outstanding," he added.

Paul Rutherford of Wrexham and Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It will be another game when we look at the statistics and the chances we created which will be into the 20s again in terms of shots but we’ve not been able to score.

“It probably sums up our season in terms of why we’re not where we want to be as we’re not taking our opportunities.

“The performance was very good, I'm getting fed up of doing these interviews, and saying the same things after games when I speak to the Non League Paper or the local media when we’re away from home.

“Them asking 'how are you 17th in the table?' but it’s been across the campaign and we’ve not managed to take our chances often enough.”

He added: “As much as the defeat hurts, we’ve got to take the positives out of the performances, and especially some of the young players that we brought in.

“They’re performing well and developing nicely so hopefully in the next 10 games then going into pre-season we’ll be where we need to be.”