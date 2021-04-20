News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners enjoy another busy week

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021   
Barking Road Runners' men's A team at the Chingford League relay

Barking Road Runners' men's A team at the Chingford League relay - Credit: BRR

Barking Road Runners enjoyed another busy week with round six of the Virtual 5k handicap series and the Chingford League finale's two-mile relay at Central Park. 

Following on from the 5k at Redbridge Cycling Centre, where excellent running by a large contingent included an eighth place finish for Jack Nixon and 29th for Joe Stacey in a field of over 300, Barking were out in force once more.

Six teams took part in the relay race, with the men’s A team of Nixon, Gabriele Grimaldi, Stacey and Darren Martin a creditable fifth place against some very strong teams.

Barking Road Runners' men's B team at the Chingford League relay

Barking Road Runners' men's B team at the Chingford League relay - Credit: BRR

The B team of Paul Withyman, Ron Vialls, Martin Page and Rory Burr finished sixth in their event while the women’s team of Joyce Golder, Charlotte Owen, Debbie Coyle and Belinda Riches finished eighth in their respective race on an enjoyable day of racing.

Barking Road Runners' women's team at the Chingford League relay

Barking Road Runners' women's team at the Chingford League relay - Credit: BRR

The latest Virtual 5k saw Dennis Spencer-Perkins rise to the top of the standings with 487 points, ahead of Sophie Wotton (484), Charlotte Owen (477) and Martin Brooks (476) after only four runners managed to better their handicap time.

Dennis Spencer-Perkins leads the Virtual 5k handicap series

Dennis Spencer-Perkins leads the Virtual 5k handicap series - Credit: BRR


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harley

Missing People

Appeal for help to find boy missing from Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Third Avenue in Dagenham at the Crosby Road end.

Housing

Fines for Havering landlords who put Dagenham tenants 'in danger'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Boathouse Cafe and Bar owner Derrick Daniel

Lockdown Easing

Barking and Dagenham pubs and bars reopen for outdoor service

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 03/08/10 of fish at Billingsgate Market, London.

Coronavirus

Barking fishmongers shut down by council after Covid-19 safety warning

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus