Barking Road Runners enjoy another busy week

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021

Barking Road Runners enjoyed another busy week with round six of the Virtual 5k handicap series and the Chingford League finale's two-mile relay at Central Park.

Following on from the 5k at Redbridge Cycling Centre, where excellent running by a large contingent included an eighth place finish for Jack Nixon and 29th for Joe Stacey in a field of over 300, Barking were out in force once more.

Six teams took part in the relay race, with the men’s A team of Nixon, Gabriele Grimaldi, Stacey and Darren Martin a creditable fifth place against some very strong teams.

Barking Road Runners' men's B team at the Chingford League relay - Credit: BRR

The B team of Paul Withyman, Ron Vialls, Martin Page and Rory Burr finished sixth in their event while the women’s team of Joyce Golder, Charlotte Owen, Debbie Coyle and Belinda Riches finished eighth in their respective race on an enjoyable day of racing.

Barking Road Runners' women's team at the Chingford League relay - Credit: BRR

The latest Virtual 5k saw Dennis Spencer-Perkins rise to the top of the standings with 487 points, ahead of Sophie Wotton (484), Charlotte Owen (477) and Martin Brooks (476) after only four runners managed to better their handicap time.

Dennis Spencer-Perkins leads the Virtual 5k handicap series - Credit: BRR



