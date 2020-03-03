Barking & Dagenham cyclists enjoy busy weekend

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members enjoyed a busy weekend of action.

Sophie Potter was eighth in the under-14 race at Redbridge on Saturday, while Amy Harvey was second in the under-16 event.

Sunday saw Ryan Burpitt first in the under-eight boys' race, with Gabriel Allet, Bobby Oram and Albert Bujdei filling the next three places.

Ibrahim Ali was seventh, while Robyn Rose was fourth in the girls' race.

The under-10s race saw Emanuel Bujdei finish third and Tommy Chilvers take seventh.

Meanwhile, junior cyclist Tilly Malbon finished second in the women's event at Brighton on Sunday, while Potter was 11th in Hillingdon and Harvey won the under-16 event.

Club members head to Milton Keynes, Gravesend and Hillingdon this weekend.