Dagenham continue fine form with convincing win at Campion

Dagenham continued their fine run of form with a convincing 48-0 win at Campion in Counties One Essex on Saturday.

And while their attacking prowess was once again on display in a fifth successive victory, the coaching team will be most pleased with the defensive performance and third successive clean sheet away from home.

Dagenham's Tommy Cameron and Des Griggs defend at Campion - Credit: Dagenham RFC

Dagenham had to deal with a disrupted first quarter, losing three backline players to injury, but they adapted quickly as late call-up Jermaine Darkwa impressed.

Early pressure on Campion's line led to a try in the corner for captain and man of the match Nat Farrell.

And after the home side sent a penalty wide of the posts, Dagenham saw Reece Barney crash over for their second try, quickly followed by back row Des Griggs.

Frankie Neale slotted two of the three conversions to put the visitors 19-0 up at the break.

And the forwards remained on top in the second half, as Sam Clarke and debutant Totti Simkus made a big impact off the bench.

Farrell made a signature break and beat four defenders to score his second try of the game, before some powerful close-range carries set up Mitch Sinfield to burst through from outside the Campion 22.

D's continued to push, with Lewis Pruce making an impressive return after injury to put Darkwa through a gap with an offload, before receiving a return pass to dive over the line.

The industrious work of second row Manti Simkus was rewarded when he managed to extend an arm for an excellent finish in the corner.

Dagenham's Des Griggs attacks at Campion - Credit: Dagenham RFC

And the final word went to Griggs, who took advantage of some soft tackling to run a great line under the posts for the final try.

After an excellent performance by an injury-hit side, against tough opposition, Dagenham will be looking to recover quickly ahead of their mouthwatering meeting with fellow pacesetters Harlow, who have won all four of their matches to date, at Central Park on Saturday.

Results: East London 5 Harlow 31; Mavericks 40 SW Ferrers 7; Old Cooperians 13 Epping Upper Clapton 10; Romford & GP 26 Braintree 24.

Fixtures: Friday: Wanstead v Romford & GP; Saturday: Campion v Mavericks, Dagenham v Harlow, Epping Upper Clapton v Braintree, Old Cooperians v East London, Upminster v SW Ferrers.