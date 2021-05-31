News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Chadwell Heath table tennis star called up by England

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM May 31, 2021   
Anna Green and Maliha Baig

Anna Green and Maliha Baig - Credit: Table Tennis UK

Chadwell Heath's Maliha Baig has been selected to represent England at the European Youth Championships in Croatia in July. 

She earned her place in the Cadet (Under-15) competitions by coming through a series of play-offs with members of the England Youth Squad. 

Baig, 13, won seven of her eight matches in the round-robin event, losing only to top seed Anna Green, who also qualified.  

The European Youth Championships begin on July 18 with the older Junior age groups, with the Cadets following from July 27. 

You may also want to watch:

Chadwell Heath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pauline McKellar with the defibrillator presented to Dagenham Heathway station in the memory of her

People

Woman unveils lifesaving equipment at Dagenham Heathway station

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking gv's. Barking town centre

Business

Barking market to expand over the summer in bid to boost high street

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Staff and pupils in Eastbury Community School's edible playground.

Education

Barking school's support for deaf pupils receives national recognition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Ilford Food Centre in Green Lane

Coronavirus

Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus