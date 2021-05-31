Chadwell Heath table tennis star called up by England

Published: 3:00 PM May 31, 2021

Chadwell Heath's Maliha Baig has been selected to represent England at the European Youth Championships in Croatia in July.

She earned her place in the Cadet (Under-15) competitions by coming through a series of play-offs with members of the England Youth Squad.

Baig, 13, won seven of her eight matches in the round-robin event, losing only to top seed Anna Green, who also qualified.

The European Youth Championships begin on July 18 with the older Junior age groups, with the Cadets following from July 27.