Daggers pay penalty in defeat at Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge paid the penalty at high-flying Chesterfield as they fell to a third defeat in four National League outings.

Josh Walker gave them the lead in the first half, but Kabongo Thismanga converted from the spot either side of the break to earn the points for the hosts.

Daryl McMahon included new signing Brandon Comley, who has joined from Bolton until the end of the season, among his substitutes.

And the visitors enjoyed a good spell of possession in the opening stages, with Myles Weston looking threatening.

Matt Robinson found Weston out on the wing, to cut inside and send in a cross which just evaded Paul McCallum on eight minutes.

And Daggers were inches away from taking the lead soon after when Weston beat Jeff King and sent in a looping cross that came off a Chesterfield head and hit the crossbar.

Liam Mandeville saw a cross blocked for the hosts, with Will Wright's cross also cleared at the other end after Dean Rance was fouled.

Weston played the ball through to Walker on the half-hour mark and he won a free-kick after being fouled by Saidou Khan, with Wright's set-piece looking to clip the post before going out of play.

But Daggers took the lead on 35 minutes when Robinson and McCallum combined to split the Spireites defence and Walker tucked past Loach.

Elliot Justham denied Akwasi Asante a reply four minutes later and Daggers went close to a second when McCallum flicked on for Walker, but he could not find the net this time.

And Chesterfield were awarded a penalty just before the break when Weston fouled his man in the area, with Tshimanga converting from the spot to level.

Walker forced Loach into a reaction save in stoppage time as the two sides returned to the dressing rooms all square, with Jak McCourt firing a first-time shot wide from 20 yards soon after the restart.

Weston found McCallum on the left, but his cross was blocked, and the hosts were awarded another penalty when Walker brought down Mandeville and was booked on 61 minutes.

Tshimanga beat Justham from 12 yards once again to put the hosts ahead and King sent a free-kick narrowly wide moments later.

Wright fired a free-kick into Chesterfield's defensive wall at the other end, before McMahon sent Comley and George Saunders on for Rance and Sam Ling in a double change, with Junior Morias replacing Kenny Clark soon after.

But Joey Jones lost possession and saw Mandeville cut inside and see his effort cleared behind for a corner and was booked during stoppage time for a foul on Asante as Daggers finished empty handed.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Clark (Morias 80), Reynolds, Ling (Saunders 72), Rance (Comley 72), Jones, Robinson, Weston, McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Sagaf, Akanbi.