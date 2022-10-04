Dagenham & Redbridge bounce back to beat Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge claimed three vital points with success at high-flying National League rivals Chesterfield.

An early goal from Junior Morias set them on their way, with Paul McCallum adding a brace before the break.

And although the Spireites hit back in the second half, Daggers held on to ensure a happy return home to east London.

Daryl McMahon made three changes to his starting line-up after Saturday's humiliating 5-1 defeat at Dorking, which he said had left him with the worst feeling of his entire football career.

And only four minutes had been played when Myles Weston's cross was nodded down by McCallum for Morias to smash into the home net for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Manny Onariase was shown a yellow card on 11 minutes, but Daggers doubled their lead soon after with a devastating counter-attack as Mo Sagaf found Morias, whose early cross was converted by McCallum to end his seven-game scoring drought.

The home side saw a free-kick deflected behind Elliot Justham's goal on 21 minutes, with former Daggers striker Joe Quigley putting a great chance just wide on 31 minutes.

Daggers captain Matt Robinson then tried an audacious effort from fully 45 yards, which went just wide of the post on 41 minutes, before McCallum made it 3-0 with his fifth of the season just before the break.

Sagaf turned his man in midfield and sent Morias past his marker and when his shot was parried, McCallum was on hand to convert the rebound.

The second half was barely five minutes old when Robinson forced a save from Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, but Chesterfield hit back on 55 minutes through defender Branden Horton, who let fly from range.

Morias made way for defender Elliott Johnson with 19 minutes remaining, as Daggers sought to protect their lead, and the hosts had shouts for a penalty turned down before Johnson became the second visiting player to have his name taken.

Justham saved from Ollie Banks and Akwasi Asante, while Darren Oldaker curled just wide, before Tyrone Williams grabbed a second goal for the home side in stoppage time.

But Daggers claimed a much-needed victory ahead of their Essex derby with Southend United at Victoria Road on Saturday (12.30pm).

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Phipps, Onariase, Ling, Rance, Robinson, Sagaf, Morias (Johnson 71), McCallum, Weston. Unused subs: Grant, Mussa, Blair, Topalloj.

Attendance: 5,643 (including 25 Daggers fans).