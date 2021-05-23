Dagenham suffer defeat thanks to late penalty at Chesterfield

Published: 8:47 AM May 23, 2021

Danny Rowe scored twice, including a late penalty, as Chesterfield boosted their National League play-off hopes with a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Dagenham & Redbridge.

Striker Rowe fired home from the spot four minutes from time to keep the Spireites in seventh position following Callum Reynolds' handball.

Defender Liam Gordon tapped home the Daggers' 29th-minute opener, before Rowe found the bottom right corner to level seven minutes before the break.

In front of their own supporters, the hosts started strongly and after five minutes, an excellent goal line clearance from Paul McCallum denied James Rowe’s men an opening goal.

Despite being handed a touchline ban ahead of this fixture, the Chesterfield manager will have been delighted by his side’s showing early on, as Justham was called into action two minutes later to tip a goal bound shot over his crossbar.

Having defended solidly for the opening fifteen minutes, Daryl McMahon’s side were finally able to break into the Chesterfield half in the 17th minute, with the returning Gordon working his way into space. However, taking aim at the bottom corner, the fullback dragged his shot wide.

With a play-off place up for grabs, both sides were giving everything they had and approaching the 20th minute, the Spireites had a golden opportunity to force their way in front when Rowe was clean through on goal. However, Joey Jones made a spectacular last-ditch challenge to deny the experienced striker before he pulled the trigger.

The blue shirts were playing like a team with promotion on their mind and in the 28th minute, George Carline found space on the left-hand side to whip the ball into Joel Taylor, but his first-time effort never troubled Justham, who watched the ball fly wide.

However, approaching the half hour mark, the Daggers took the lead. Having dribbled past his marker, Gordon did well to keep his ball into the box low, and into the bottom corner maybe off George Saunders.

Having fallen behind, Chesterfield pressed hard in search of a leveller, with Taylor proving to be a thorn in the side of the Dagenham defence. In the 31st minute, having danced past his marker, he was once again left frustrated when his shot was denied by Justham.

But with half time fast approaching, the visitors were looking to give themselves a two-goal cushion, with Jones coming millimetres away from doing just that, forcing James Montgomery to scramble across his goal as the ball clipped the post.

After Myles Weston curled the ball agonisingly wide, the hosts responded well and in the 38th minute, they found themselves level through Rowe, who was picked out well by Maguire before firing into the bottom corner.

Wanting to get back on their horse before the break, the Daggers continued to pose a threat to the home goal, as Gordon once again put the burners on to beat his man, but his dangerous ball into the box was well defended, denying the man lying in wait a chance to score.

Just like at the start of the first half, Chesterfield came out of the blocks for the second 45 minutes and thought they should have had a penalty when Taylor went down on the edge of the penalty area, but the referee waved away the claims.

Approaching the hour mark, with chances few and far between, the Daggers were struggling initially to deal with the hosts’ energetic play. With sixty minutes on the clock, Liam Mandeville looked to pick a teammate out inside the penalty area, but his cross sailed high and wide.

Only three minutes later, the men in blue were able to pierce the visitors’ defence as Curtis Weston raced through on goal. However, his touch was heavy, allowing Justham to save at his feet, with the ‘keeper taking a knock in the process.

McMahon’s side were being put under high levels of pressure as the second half went along. Two minutes after Weston’s shot was saved, Taylor was played clean through on goal. With the goal gaping, the former Chester man sliced his effort into the side netting.

With less than fifteen minutes to play, the Daggers were dealt a massive blow when Joey Jones was shown a second yellow card, following a late challenge, leaving the visitors to play the rest of the game with ten men.

Things went from bad to worse not long after as Chesterfield were awarded a penalty with 82 minutes on the clock, after Callum Reynolds was judged to have handled inside the box. Stepping up to take the spot kick, Rowe sent Justham the wrong way to hand the Spireites the lead.

A goal down and playing with ten men, Dagenham struggled to fight back against the impressive hosts, and with such little time remaining, their unbeaten run, and their hopes of securing a play-off place were brought to an end.

Chesterfield: Montgomery, Carline, Evans, Gunning ©, Maguire, Taylor, Oyeleke, Weston (McCourt 65’), Clarke (Rowley 58’) Mandeville, Rowe

Unused subs: Tyson, Whelan, Yussuf

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright ©, Reynolds, Johnson, Saunders (Sagaf 57’), Khan (Smith 88’), Jones, Robinson, Gordon, Weston, McCallum (Wilson 46’)

Unused subs: Clark, Eleftheriou