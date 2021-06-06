It's contract decision time for Daggers as season comes to an end

Published: 11:00 AM June 6, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham was named man of the match in their loss to Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It’s decision time for Dagenham & Redbridge as their season has drawn to a close with a number of players set to be out of contract in the coming weeks.

The likes of Elliot Justham, George Saunders, Joey Jones, Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Will Wright, Callum Reynolds, Elliott Johnson and Mohammed Sagaf are all reportedly still in contract, while a few other players have clauses which could see them stay on at the Victoria Road club.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Myles Weston, Mauro Vilhete, Dean Rance, Sam Deering, James Dobson, Kenny Clark, Mitch Brundle, Matt Robinson, Darren McQueen, Adrian Clifton, Josh Strizovic, Andrew Eleftheriou, Scott Wilson, Harry Phipps and Luke Croll are all out of contract.

However, a few may have already had their clauses triggered and extended their stays for next season.

Liam Gordon, Saidou Khan and Tom Smith were all on loan with Dagenham therefore the club will have to wait and see on that trio if they’re keen to bring them back to the club permanently.

Saidou Khan of Dagenham and Redbridge and John Freeman of Woking during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

Manager Daryl McMahon and his coaching staff will have already analysed who they would like to stay and who they might want to move on as they plan to push on next season.

It was a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign but come the end of the campaign the Daggers were in fine form and picking up results in the National League.

They proved in the second half of the season they can be force and in with a shout of promotion –providing they tie down the core of the squad plus add a few others.

The new National League season is due to start on Saturday, August 21 and all of the key dates have already been confirmed.

The festive football feast will get underway on Sunday, December 26 with the Boxing Day fixtures and games will also take place two days later across all three divisions.

The first fixtures of 2022 are set to take place on Sunday, January 2 – but the league have confirmed clubs can move fixtures to New Year's Day or Monday, January 3.

It is scheduled to end on Saturday, May 21 and play-off ties will take place between Wednesday, May 25 and Sunday, June 5.