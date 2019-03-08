Goresbrook are not getting carried away says Barwick

Goresbrook celebrate the third Ardleigh Green wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick says his side will not let themselves get carried away as they prepare to face Epping in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

S Barwick of Goresbrook during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019 S Barwick of Goresbrook during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Brook earned a convincing 97-run win over Ardleigh Green & Havering last weekend to move up to fourth in the table and remain in touch with the early pacesetters.

And Barwick was delighted to see his side begin the 50-over format in such style, although the main contenders for promotion also celebrated wins.

"It wasn't the easiest of pitches after all the rain in midweek, but all our batsmen adapted well," said Barwick, after his side posted 263-6 at Central Park.

"I felt 260 was more than enough at the halfway stage. Shaun (Ross) then bnowled an excellent new-ball spell, which is an area we've really needed to improve in."

Ross removed the first four home batsmen, including the dangerous Paul Hurworth, to leave Green in trouble at 41-4.

You may also want to watch:

And although Alex Cason (32) and Adam Thain (40) rebuilt the innings, Goresbrook's spinners turned the screw as the run rate began to climb.

Billy Smith nabbed 2-33 as skipper Barwick finished with excellent figures of 4-14, aided by some excellent catching in the deep and a couple of stumpings from wicketkeeper Jordan Calverley.

The hosts were dismissed for 167 in the 38th over and Barwick added: "Although we had to work to get through their middle order, we were always on top after those early wickets.

"Although the table was pretty tight after the timed cricket, I think the first round of 50/50 games showed that Westcliff, Leigh and Harlow are all going to be tough to beat in this format.

"They all have a lot of depth and plenty of players who have played in higher divisions, so we won't be getting too far ahead of ourselves and will just focus on trying to beat Epping."

Put into bat, Brook saw Joe Curley hit 33 off 23 balls and Shiv Subramanian add quick runs at the other end.

Calverley fell one run short of a half-century, but Barwick hit 69 off 76 balls and had support from Afzal Hussain (28) and Toby Maund (30), before Stuart Greaves hit an unbeaten 21 off just 13 balls late on.