Cricket: Barking bounce back with big win over Bow Green

Barking players celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking bounced back to form with a big win over Bow Green in the Essex County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Beaten by Aztecs in their previous two league and cup outings, Ehsan Afzal chose to bat after winning the toss at Mayesbrook Park.

Hasnain Qureshi (33) put on 58 for the first wicket with Gul Zaman Shahzad, who added another 117 with Sagar Seth after Afzal fell cheaply.

Shahzad hit a six and six fours in his 54, while Seth then shared in a 139-run stand with Imran Butt.

Seth produced a stunning innings, hitting eight sixes and 12 fours to reach 154 off just 92 balls as the Bow Green attack was hit to all parts of the ground.

And Butt went on to make 72 off 50 deliveries, including three sixes and six fours to help Barking close on a mammoth 405-8 from their 45 overs.

Green were blown away in reply as Saeed Rauff (3-29) and Afzal (1-11) had early success with the ball, before Bhavik Kothari (2-8), Omar Khan (2-14), Sarith Fernando and Usman Mahmood also got in on the act.

The visitors were skittled for 80 in just 25 overs as Barking completed a resounding 325-run victory ahead of their trip to face rivals Newham at Flanders Field this weekend.

The seconds were also able to celebrate after beating Super Rangers in Division One at Hainault Rec.

Captain Alfie Syed also chose to bat first after winning the toss and Raj Kothari (29) put on 67 with Sheraz Sheryar (34), before both fell to make it 86-2.

Ash Pal (42) added 55 with Umer Mahmood, who hit a six and three fours in his unbeaten 52 from 45 balls, and Rokhan Khan added 22 off 13 to lift the total to 237-6.

Rangers got off to a steady start but Bilal Rashid (4-33) made the breakthrough and Danny Duhig (2-30), Lakshay Vachani (2-28) and Moshin Latif (2-20) all nabbed braces as the hosts were dismissed for 179 in reply.

Nikhil Gupta (28) and Nehal Butt (25) top scored as Barking were dismissed for 115 by Hutton in the Sunday League, with Saeed Rauff (3-25) and Faraz Ahmed (2-13) making the hosts work hard for a two-wicket win.