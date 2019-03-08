Afzal says consistency could win Barking league title with only two fixtures left to play

Ehsan Afzal of Barking

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal has demanded consistency from his side as they look to nab the Essex County League Premier Division title in the final stretch of games.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit will travel away to basement club Bow Green on Saturday as they look to close the 11-point gap on leaders Aztecs.

But the skipper insists they must not take their opponents lightly as they will be fighting for points to avoid relegation from the top flight.

"We have to continue what we're doing, consistency is the key from here on out until the end," Afzal said.

"They've got plenty of senior players with vast experience, so if they play well they can cause any team an issue.

"We will make sure we are not taking them lightly and we will play this game as any other and go for the win."

Barking only have two matches left this season and currently sit in second place behind the leaders and Afzal says they must leave it all on the line.

"We will keep fighting until the last ball of the season has been bowled and until then we will do everything to be at the top of the tree," he added.

Afzal's men head into the clash on the back of a six-wicket victory over third-placed Ave Avengers last weekend.

Omar Khan claimed 5-53 as Ace were dismissed for 280 in 39 overs, with quickfire half-centuries from openers Sagar Seth (65 off 48) and Hasnan Qureshi (68 off 52) followed by Afzal (53) and Mohammed Faizan (54 not out).

"What a result," Afzal said. "A massive victory at this point of the season."

The captain was full of praise for bowler Omar Khan and his entire batting line-up, including youngster Faizan for stepping up.

"It was a great performance, a very mature contribution from Omar," he said.

"Batting wise a change in order helped, it was a great performance by all with the bat.

"Each player batted to the plan, the openers both took the attack to the bowlers. I had the role of seeing the game home.

"Also 17-year-old Mohammed Faizan, showed his class, as he batted with freedom. It was a great pleasure to see him get his maiden half-century for the first team."

Barking seconds remain on course for the Division One title following a 38-run victory over Scintilla after an impressive campaign.

Rokhan Khan (61) and Sheraz Sheryar (54) led the way with the bat as they reached 216, with Mohit Gupta (4-23) the pick of the Scintilla bowling attack.

Mohsin Latif (4-13), Sarith Fernando (3-45) and Lakshay Vachani (2-37) combined as Barking sealed victory to stay 21 points clear of Super Rangers, with a game in hand.

Latest standings, Premier: Aztecs 12-200; Barking 12-189; Ace Avengers 12-170; Redbridge 12-163; Roding Valley 12-161; Hawks 12-149; Newham 12-131; Bow Green 12-79.

Division 1: Barking II 15-273; Super Rangers 16-252; Aztecs II 16-249; Scintilla 15-241; Roding Valley II 16-207; Redbridge Parks 16-165; Redbridge II 16-162; Shane Moss 16-152; Newham II 16-148; Ace Avengers II 16-119.