Barking skipper Afzal says side still have plenty of challenges despite defeat in league cup final

Barking face the camera (Pic: Barking CC) Archant

Barking still have plenty to play for in cup competitions despite falling short in the Essex County League Cup final on Bank Holiday.

Captain Ehsan Afzal and his side will take on Bow Green in the Caribbean Cup final on Sunday with the T20 final the day before as they search for some silverware this season.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat to Aztecs in the League Cup final on Monday.

But skipper Afzal felt it was a great game of cricket and was extremely proud of his squad's efforts.

"It was a great game and we played our best cricket in a long time," he said.

"Going from 60-6 and putting on a total of 183 I was very proud of the team effort and the attitude to not give up.

"It was a great performance and all the boys looked determined to make amends for the mistakes they made in the batting set-up."

Barking were bowled out for 183 but gave it a real go, although Aztecs managed to reach their target thanks largely to Sahaj Chadha who scored 90 not out.

Afzal added: "Sahaj showed his class, he plays high level back in India and he showed his experience. Hats off to him for a great batting display."

Barking's captain insists there is still plenty of important matches left for his side despite the league campaign coming to an end at the weekend.

"It has been a great season, but we still have the T20 finals day this weekend and the Caribbean Cup final on Sunday," he said.

"We will be travelling to Chelmsford on the 15th for the regional Sunday League play-off final as well, so there is a lot to forward to still."

Barking finished second in the Essex County League Premier Division, only six points behind Aztecs although there is some speculation as to whether they will receive a points deduction.

Captain Afzal reached a landmark of 1,004 runs this season in their final-day, six-wicket win over Hawks - who were dismissed for 166 - and he summed it up as a good season.

"We have had some great performances, I reached a total of 1,004 runs this year and Imran Butt (33 league and cup wickets) has been exceptional with the ball."